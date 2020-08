China warns US over tighter restrictions against Huawei

China has hit out at Washington’s latest move against Huawei, arguing tighter restrictions violate international trade rules.

The Chinese foreign ministry has urged the US government to “stop suppressing Chinese companies”.

It comes as the US ramped up measures preventing the tech giant from accessing American chip technology on Monday amid an escalating row over security fears.

Another 38 Huawei affiliates were also added to the Department of Commerce’s Entity List, a blacklist of firms linked to Huawei.

The dispute has had ramifications on the UK’s 5G future, forcing the Government to ban Huawei’s 5G equipment instead of allowing a limited role within the network, due to doubts about its ability to be a reliable participant without US semiconductors.

Issues have also extended to other big Chinese firms, namely video sharing app TikTok – whose US assets President Donald Trump wants owned by a US firm within 90 days.

The US has been using national security as an excuse to bring down non-American companies. TikTok has met almost all US demands, but still cannot be spared. Such bullying practice deviates from international trade rules and fair competition. It will also hurt US’ own interests. pic.twitter.com/r4M5sGAtN8 — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) August 17, 2020

Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the US is “violating international trade rules, and undermining the global industrial chain, supply chain, and value chain”.

He also warned that China would “take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies”.

“The more hysterical the US suppression of Huawei and other Chinese companies, the more it proves the success of these companies and the hypocrisy and arrogance of the United States,” he said.

“We urge the United States to immediately correct its mistakes, stop slandering China and stop suppressing Chinese companies.

“The Chinese government will continue to take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.”