Chinese firm shelves plans to build TikTok HQ in UK – report

Chinese firm shelves plans to build TikTok HQ in UK – report

TikTok’s parent company ByteDance has been in discussions with officials from the UK's Department for International Trade.

Sunday, July 19, 2020 - 06:38 AM
PA Reporter

Chinese social media giant TikTok has reportedly shelved plans to build a global headquarters in the UK.

TikTok’s parent company ByteDance has been in discussions with officials from the UK's Department for International Trade and No 10 to establish a worldwide base in Britain, creating 3,000 jobs.

However, The Sunday Times reported ByteDance has made the decision to suspended those negotiations due to the “wider geopolitical context”.

It comes amid increasing tensions between London and Beijing, stemming from the UK Government’s criticism of the Hong Kong security law and the recent decision to ban Huawei from the country’s 5G network.

An unnamed source reportedly told the paper that the plans could be revived should relations between China and the UK improve, however they added a decision would not be coming “any time soon”.

A statement from TikTok issued to the paper said: “We remain fully committed to investing in London and inspiring creativity and bringing joy to our users around the world.”

Meanwhile a British Government spokesperson told the PA news agency: “ByteDance’s decision on the location of their global HQ is a commercial decision for the company.

“The UK is a fair and open market for investment where it supports UK growth and jobs.”

More in this section

b8aba762-648d-49b1-be20-d5a3cf0dc27f.jpg Around 130 accounts targeted in Twitter hack, social network says
Heimvision HMD2 a.jpg TechNow Review: HeimVision HMD2
Netflix Results Netflix boosts global subscription numbers by more than 10 million
tiktokplace: uk

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices