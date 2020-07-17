TechNow Review: HeimVision HMD2

Outdoor security cameras are now less expensive and even more useful in recent times. I’ve been testing the HeimVision HMD2 for the last few months and it proves you don’t need to spend a fortune to get a decent outdoor security camera. It’s also worth saying that you don’t need to buy an entire system all at once either. The HMD2 is a good starter camera that you can add to as you see the need, to increase visibility in more areas of your home or property.

Unlike a lot of security cameras that require hardwiring into your electricity and home network, the HeimVision HMD2 is completely wireless and designed for indoor or outdoor use. It has a 6,000mAh battery built-in that’s good enough for up to four months of use, but you can also add a solar panel accessory (sold separately) to keep the rechargeable battery topped up. In my time of testing, the battery was always full with the additional solar panel plugged in. However, it really isn’t a big deal taking the camera down every few months to give it a charge.

Hardware

The HMD2 supports up to 1080 colour video and can record at night in pitch black in black and white up to 30 feet. The camera is IP65 waterproof and supports two-way audio, it can detect motion using the PIR motion sensor and has support for up to 128GB of storage via microSD or cloud storage via a subscription service.

Although the HDM2 is IP65 waterproof, it comes with a rubber skin that fits over it to further protect it from the elements.

The camera lens features a 130° field of view, with the motion sensor and microphone located below it. The speaker is on the back along with a magnetic mount which connects to the supplied mount which makes it easy to remove and adjust the viewing angle. My review unit came with the solar panel which also comes with a simple mounting system that has to be screwed in place but thanks to a ball and socket system, the angle can be adjusted.

HMD2, Technow, camera, Heimvision

The HMD2 is very easy to set up once you’ve downloaded the HeimLife app, which is available for iOS and Android. All you need to do to get up and running is register your wi-fi details, scan a QR code, and that’s it.

Software

Using the app is also easy. You can look at the live video feed from the camera, take a screenshot or manually record video. You can also use the two-way talk feature by holding down the Intercom icon in the app. This is especially handy for a porch or front door where you can see callers and talk to them on your phone rather than come to the door, or if you’re not in the house at the time.

Other app features include motion detection and video playback from either the SD card or the cloud, assuming you’ve installed a microSD card (not supplied with the device) or enabled a cloud subscription service. You have to pay a subscription fee for the cloud service but before you commit you can test it with a seven-day free trial.

Features

The motion detection feature will detect and alert you of any movement in the view of the camera. It isn’t smart enough to detect humans from animals or pets, so you have to be careful where you point it. It’s no much use enabling motion detection if there are things like trees in the frame as branches moving will set off an alert. When motion is detected, you’ll almost immediately receive a push notification directly to your phone.

HMD2, Technow, camera, Heimvision

There’s no way to change the video resolution, but even at 1080p the quality is acceptable, but not the best I’ve seen on a security camera of this type. Colour and contrast are good overall, but fine details can be lost, especially when you zoom in. Night video is of course in black and white and video quality isn’t as good as daytime. This is to be expected but it’s impressive that you can still see usable images in almost complete darkness.

Verdict

Overall, the HDM2 has an excellent app that makes using the camera easy and convenient. The video quality is good but not exceptional and the other features including the ability to use it with a solar panel make it a good value for money proposition as a starter security camera.

Available now from Amazon.co.uk or from www.heimvision.com €78