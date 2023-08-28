Department stores see large drop in sales during July

The volume of sales in department stores during July dropped nearly 12% compared to last year as people look to buy more cars, fuel, and furniture, new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows.

The figures show that across all retail sales, the volume and value has increased by 5.9% and 8.6% respectively compared to July 2022. Compared to June, the volume actually decreased by 0.8% while the value decreased by 0.3%.