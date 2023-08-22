Natural disaster insurance claims set to top €92bn

Natural catastrophe insured losses were $125bn in 2022, compared with an average cost of $81bn over the past 10 years and $110bn over the last five
Natural disaster insurance claims set to top €92bn

Aleppo in Syria was hit by a devastating earthquake

Tue, 22 Aug, 2023 - 15:53
Tom Metcalf and Marion Halftermeyer

Claims for weather-related incidents are set to exceed $100bn (€92bn) for the third year in a row, as floods, hail and wildfires linked to climate change become more frequent.

Munich Re has put the total global insured costs of natural catastrophe events in the first half of 2023 at $43bn, while Swiss Re has pegged it at $50bn, according to a report by Bloomberg Intelligence.

More than two-thirds of the insured losses were as a result of severe thunderstorms in the US. The 12-figure threshold is likely to be passed even though just $5bn of the $40bn in damages caused by the year’s most devastating event — the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria and claimed an estimated 58,000 lives — was insured. 

And the full US hurricane season, which lasts until the end of November, has yet to run its course while Swiss Re said earlier this month that it has seen some limited insured losses related to the summer heat waves in Europe and the US, which will be accounted for in the second-half results.

Natural catastrophe insured losses were $125bn in 2022, compared with an average cost of $81bn over the past 10 years and $110bn over the last five. 

SUSTAINABILITY & CLIMATE

Check out our Sustainability and Climate Change Hub where you will find the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on this topic from across the various Irish Examiner topic desks and their team of specialist writers and columnists.

Still, the rise in claims isn’t necessarily bad news for the insurers. Swiss Re’s first-half net income rose as it contained its losses from natural catastrophes and past disasters drove up demand for coverage even as it raised policy prices. 

Read More

Tumble in wholesale electricity prices sharpens focus on elevated consumer bills

Bloomberg

More in this section

FILE PHOTO The Central Bank has fined Bank of Ireland over €1 million for its role in the tracker mortgage controversy END Explainer: Why is the Central Bank's error an issue for borrowers? 
Central Bank of Ireland Central Bank apologises for error which could impact borrowers' credit ratings 
'National response' needed to combat national emergency, says Waterford Chamber  'National response' needed to combat national emergency, says Waterford Chamber 
Insurance#Sustainability#Sustainability – Business
<p>The Central Statistics Office's consumer price index published earlier this month showed that consumer prices for electricity, although easing in July from June, were still almost 32% higher than July 2022. </p>

Tumble in wholesale electricity prices sharpens focus on elevated consumer bills

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd