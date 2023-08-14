Argentina devalues currency as markets slide after presidential vote

Outsider economist Javier Milei’s surprise win in Argentina’s presidential primaries sent markets tumbling and forced the government to devalue the peso currency by 18% after suffering a heavy electoral defeat.

The central bank also stepped in, raising interest rates to 118% from the current 98%.

The Argentinian stock market got hammered, with the local Merval index down as much as 14% in dollar terms, in heavy trading. Mr Milei, a libertarian who has promised to burn down the central bank, took a third of the votes in Sunday’s primary.

Hardliner Patricia Bullrich won the nomination for the main market-friendly opposition party bloc, which came in second, trailed by economy minister Sergio Massa representing the incumbent Peronists.

With a tight three-way race unlikely to be settled in the October 22 vote, investors are bracing for more uncertainty as the election will almost assuredly go to a second round in November.

From ditching the struggling peso to eventually eliminating Argentina’s central bank, Mr Milei has vowed to implement a series of bold — and perhaps unfeasible — measures to pull South America’s second-largest economy from the brink of a meltdown.

While some of his proposals have scared off investors, his fiery rhetoric has resonated with many Argentines. They say Argentina’s situation is so messy that it will take a leader as energetic as Mr Milei to change it.

Bloomberg