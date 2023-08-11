Irish shares join in Europe-wide sell-off as ECB rate hike worries return

Investors fear the ECB will keep rates at elevated levels
Irish shares join in Europe-wide sell-off as ECB rate hike worries return

Worries the European Central Bank will keep rates higher for longer return to haunt stock markets

Fri, 11 Aug, 2023 - 17:54
Sagarika Jaisinghani

Shares in Ireland and the rest of Europe declined in the latest session, erasing all gains for the week, as worries about the possibility of hawkish-for-longer central banks outweighed optimism around cooling inflation. 

The Stoxx 600 Index dropped by over 1% even though data on Thursday had suggested a cooling inflation rate in the US. 

But by Friday, a hotter-than-estimated US producer price index reading added to speculation that the US central bank would keep interest rates higher for longer. 

Investors fear that the European Central Bank will also keep rates at elevated levels. 

In Europe, technology and property firms led declines, while financial services and utilities outperformed. 

However, in Ireland, AIB shares lost 2.6% and Bank of Ireland fell by 1.5%, while Permanent TSB declined by almost 2%. 

The Irish banks have nonetheless had a remarkable winning streak, as they tapped increased profits from European Central Bank rate rises. 

Read More

Irish banks post 'exceptionally strong' results helped in part by deposit rates 

After rising for two straight months, the European stocks benchmark has pulled back in August as investors worry about higher interest rates and a lackluster corporate earnings season. 

Outflows from regional stock funds extended for a 22nd straight week, according to a Bank of America.

Still, Sanford C Bernstein strategist Sarah McCarthy said the valuation gap with US equities “is now more extreme than ever”, keeping European stocks more attractive. 

In a research note, she reiterated an overweight recommendation in Europe versus the US. 

Meanwhile, data in Britain showed the economy grew more strongly than expected in the second quarter after activity roared back in June following an extra bank holiday for king Charles III’s coronation. 

Neil Birrell, chief investment officer at Premier Miton Investors, said the figures would keep the Bank of England walking “a tightrope” in the next few months. 

  • Bloomberg. Additional reporting Irish Examiner

More in this section

EU Says the Cost of Sanctions Will Hit Russia Harder Over Time Russia’s war economy on track to recover from sanctions hit
Irish bank stock Officials warned AIB share sale would reignite senior banker pay debate
Surging bank profits prompt call for Irish windfall tax Surging bank profits prompt call for Irish windfall tax
#Banking
<p>The strong showing bolstered bets that the BoE would keep on raising interest rates, given the central bank stressed this month that resilience in the economy was one of the factors that would underpin its judgement. Picture date: Thursday June 22, 2023.</p>

UK economy's surprise strength puts more Bank of England rate hikes on table

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd