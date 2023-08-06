Ireland sees surge in work and education permits

Ireland recorded a surge in residence permits issued to non-nationals last year, one of the largest increases in the EU, and the largest number Ireland has issued since records began a decade ago.

New data from Eurostat shows 85,793 permits were issued to non-EU citizens to come to Ireland, a 146% increase on the 34,935 issued in 2021.

The figures show education was the single biggest reason for the permits accounting for almost half of all permits followed by employment purposes accounting for a further quarter of all permits.

The number of permits issued by Ireland places it seventh overall among all EU countries ahead of Sweden, Belgium, and Hungary.

Across the EU, the largest relative increase in the total number of first permits issued in 2022 when compared with 2021 was recorded in Germany up 190%, mainly due to an increased number of permits issued for family and other reasons.

Germany was followed by Malta up 164% and Ireland up 146% from 34,935 to 85,793.

The more than 3.6m first residence permits were issued in the EU to people from non-member countries was a record high since records began and represents a 25.7 % increase, or an additional 753,445 permits, when compared with 2021.

Across the EU, the increase was mainly due to the increased number of first permits issued for family and education purposes while permits for employment reasons increased by more than 18%.

Ireland and France were the only two EU members where the most common reason for granting a residence permit was education-related, respectively 48.4 % and 32.3 %. Notably, France emerged as the top choice for non-EU students seeking educational opportunities within the EU.

During 2022, there were 104 777 first residence permits issued in France for education-related reasons; this represented 22.3 % of all the permits issued for education-related reasons in the EU. France was followed by Germany and Spain.

According to the Higher Education Authority, the number of international students coming to Ireland to study has risen dramatically in recent years, from just over 13,000 students in the 2007/08 academic year, to more than 25,000 international students in 2020/21.