Drop in vacancy rate puts pressure on housing market, new report suggests   

The national vacancy rate of housing stock has dropped but the number of new residential address points has also decreased, suggesting that the country is running out of available homes.
The tight market has driven the national residential vacancy rate to drop just under 4% in June, the lowest figure recorded to date, highlighting increased demand for housing amid the chronic shortage.
Dublin was the county with the highest proportion of residential buildings under construction at 17.2% of the national total, followed by Kildare at 15%, Cork at 10.7% and Meath at 6.7%.