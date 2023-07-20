Two-thirds of production value output in Ireland comes from just three sectors

Products from food, chemical, and pharmaceutical sectors had combined net selling value of €89bn
The food, chemical, and pharmaceutical sectors in Ireland alone had production output with a net selling value of €89bn in 2022. 

Thu, 20 Jul, 2023 - 14:00
Ronan Smyth

The food, chemical, and pharmaceutical sectors in Ireland accounted for over two-thirds of the total value of production output in 2022, with a combined net selling value of €89bn.

Data from the Central Statistics Office show all other sectors combined reported a net selling value of €43bn. The total value of products manufactured in Ireland last year was €132bn — a decrease of 0.8%.

Pharmaceutical products had the highest net selling value in 2022 at €42.3bn in 2022, a decrease of 27.2% compared with 2021.

Food products also saw a drop of 5.6% in selling value during the year, to €23.7bn. 

Chemicals and chemical products recorded the biggest increase in net selling value compared to 2021 jumping 52.5%. It accounted for just under €23bn worth of products. 

Selling value of computer and electronics produced in Ireland also increased by 52.5%

While the food, chemical, and pharmaceutical sectors accounted for 67.4% of all production output last year, it is still a drop from the 73.8% recorded in 2021.

Eamonn Cleary, statistician with the CSO, said there were 5,542 industrial enterprises surveyed, with the top 10 collectively accounting for almost half, 43.8.%, of the value of all products produced in Ireland.

“The top 50 industrial enterprises accounted for 72.5%, or €95.7bn of all industrial production in Ireland in 2022,” he said.

