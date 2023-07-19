European wholesale gas prices rise as scorching heat drives demand for air-conditioning

European wholesale gas prices have risen as traders assess whether the scorching heat in southern Europe will push up demand for electricity and hit domestic utility bills.

The prices on the market are closely watched on a daily basis because large amounts of electricity from Ireland to Greece are generated year-round from gas-powered stations and unexpected demand during the summer months can drive up prices.

At the same time, Europe is again using the summer months to build up storage to guarantee energy supplies for a second winter after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia in 2022.

Prices on futures markets rose by over 4% at one stage on Wednesday after earlier declines, before registering gains of about 1% in late trading. The moves suggest extreme temperatures in parts of the continent continue to test the market’s ability to cope with higher demand, even though supply risks appear to be contained for now.

Europe has emerged from the worst of last year’s crisis with ample gas storage levels, providing a sense of security it will manage to restock enough fuel ahead of next winter. Facilities are already 82% full, well above the seasonal average, while natural gas supplies from Norway continue to edge higher.

Still, the extreme heat has triggered wildfires from Greece to Switzerland, while Rome and Spain’s Catalonia region recorded their highest-ever temperatures, driving up demand for fuel to power cooling needs.

In Italy, for example, electricity consumption has shot up, with the country’s seven-day rolling average power use at the highest since 2017 earlier this week. Traditional thermal power plants contributed to more than half of the day’s actual generation, the data show.

Even though the worst of the heat is in the south, gas purchases are also increasing in the UK, where temperatures are below average for the season. Total demand there is shooting up to levels last seen in May, grid data show.

The European market remains tight, with prices likely to continue reacting to news on rising demand or unplanned curtailments of supply, according to the Oxford Institute of Energy Studies.

“Looking at the months ahead, it is not difficult to paint a picture of a further dip in prices should European storage be full by early September followed by a sharp upward spike if the winter starts with cold weather,” James Henderson, the institute’s head of gas research, wrote in an update.

“As such, volatility is likely to remain the main feature of the market during the rest of 2023,” according to the report.

Wholesale prices on Wednesday for delivery in August were trading at €27.70 per megawatt hour. That compares with a record of €301 set last summer when fears about winter gas supplies were washing through the market.

Since then, EU governments had responded by building storage, including liquified natural gas imported from overseas by tankers. However, gas prices for delivery in January were trading on Wednesday at €53.70, suggesting fears about winter supplies persist.

• Irish Examiner and Bloomberg