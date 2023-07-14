Old notions of high inflation 'won't help reduce British debt levels'

Government debt now more sensitive to changes in interest rates and prices, budget watchdog says
Old notions of high inflation 'won't help reduce British debt levels'

Britain in June had the highest rate of consumer price inflation among major advanced economies, at 8.7%.

Fri, 14 Jul, 2023 - 12:04
Andy Bruce

High inflation will not help Britain's public finances in the same way as in the past because government debt is now more sensitive to changes in interest rates and prices, the chair of the UK's Office for Budget Responsibility has said.

Richard Hughes told the BBC that old notions of being able to inflate away high levels of public debt no longer applied.

The average effective maturity of British government debt had shortened from about seven years in 2008 to two years, Mr Hughes said, meaning higher interest rates now feed into the cost of government debt faster than in the past.

This largely stems from the Bank of England's quantitative easing programme through which it effectively replaced longer-dated government bonds with very short-term central bank reserves, linked directly to the bank's bank rate.

Secondly, about a quarter of Britain's government bond stock is linked to inflation — by far the highest share among major advanced economies — so the state increasingly compensates investors as consumer prices rise.

"What that means is that inflation rises don't actually help the public finances in our country in the way they used to," Mr Hughes said.

So higher interest rates, higher inflation, hit the public finances much more quickly, and mean that we start feeling the burden of as the interest rate rises much more immediately."

Britain in June had the highest rate of consumer price inflation among major advanced economies, at 8.7%.

"What we're seeing more recently is inflationary pressures becoming more embedded in the economy," Mr Hughes said.

British inflation reached historic peaks during the mid-1970s and remained high through much of the 1980s. The headline measure of public sector net debt as a share of economic output fell during that time from about 49% to 22% in the early 1990s. 

• Reuters

Read More

Britain's public finances face bleak future of debt, watchdog warns

More in this section

GERMANY-EU-ECB-BANKING-INFLATION ECB open to further rate hikes beyond July meeting
Vilnius Nato summit Britain's public finances face bleak future of debt, watchdog warns
Cost of living crisis Finance Minister announces development of financial literacy strategy
#InflationInterest ratesOrganisation: Bank of England
<p>On a monthly basis, consumer prices in June rose by 0.8% which was primarily driven by increases in the recreation and culture sector. Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie</p>

Irish inflation remains over 6% as majority of items impacted by continuous price hikes

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd