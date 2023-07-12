Mortgage rates in Ireland rise above eurozone average with more increases to come

Ireland’s mortgage rates are the sixth lowest in the eurozone despite the month-on-month jump.
Mortgage rates in Ireland rise above eurozone average with more increases to come

“The average tracker customer could soon be paying a rate of around 5.6% or 5.7% while the best rate available to prospective first-time buyers will likely be over 5% by the end of the year,” said Daragh Cassidy at Bonkers. 

Wed, 12 Jul, 2023 - 12:23
Cáit Caden

Mortgage rates in Ireland have risen higher than the eurozone average, according to latest figures from the Central Bank.

The average interest rate for a new mortgage climbed from 3.6% in April to 3.8% in May, following more interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank to get inflation under control.

The rate has surpassed the eurozone average of 3.7%, which also continues to rise due to tightening of monetary policy.

Rates are set to increase further this year in response to more hikes to come from the ECB, according to Daragh Cassidy with comparison site Bonkers.

“The average tracker customer could soon be paying a rate of around 5.6% or 5.7% while the best rate available to prospective first-time buyers will likely be over 5% by the end of the year,” he said.

The Central Bank figures also showed the total volume of new mortgage agreements amounted to €869m in May, a 9% increase on the previous month, and an increase of 25% in annual terms.

Ireland’s mortgage rates are the sixth lowest in the eurozone despite the month-on-month jump.

More in this section

Liz Truss resignation UK mortgage rates surge to 15-year high and surpass peak under Truss last year
McGrath pledges October budget sums will be in line with summer spending plans McGrath pledges October budget sums will be in line with summer spending plans
Inside The Euronext NV Exchange as Paris Threatens London's European Stock Market Crown Kingspan and other Irish shares drive European stock markets higher
<p>Initially, €2m in funding was provided under the European Territorial Co-operation Programme, with the Welch government in 2020 announcing further funding arrangements to replace those previously administered by the EU. Picture: Denis Scannell</p>

Threat of 'successful' Irish tourism project collapsing due to Brexit fallout

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd