McGrath pledges October budget sums will be in line with summer spending plans

Finance minister Michael McGrath has defended his plans to breach a key Government rule, saying that he has to take inflation into account in shaping the upcoming budget.

The remarks come after the watchdog, the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council, last week warned about the credibility of the Government's budget plans after Mr McGrath unveiled spending growth plans in 2024 that exceed the 5% growth ceiling on expenditure.

However, Mr McGrath said that the Government listens "very carefully" to Ifac and other advisers and would be subject to questioning by Oireachtas Budget Oversight Committee, but insisted that Government has "a wider mandate to deliver on societal objectives".

Budget planning sums had been laid out transparently in the summer economic statement, he said, adding that the spending rule was never meant to be inflexible and an adjustment to the rule was required this year while spending growth plans were running close to the 5% ceiling.

Three months before his budget, Mr McGrath said he had established the amounts to be spent for core spending, as well as for non-core spending that include expenditures on housing refugees from the war in Ukraine and one-off spending items. October's budget would be "consistent" with the package laid out this summer, he said.

"You have to look at it all in the round," Mr McGrath told reporters, saying that few governments in the world can plan billions of euro in spending across a three-year period.

Economic conditions

Mr McGrath said that inflation was the reason the Government was departing from the spending rule, but although good policy, the rule "cannot be set in stone" and must take into account economic conditions.

Citing recent projections, Mr McGrath said recent inflation forecasts from the Central Bank and other forecasters project inflation next year will be higher than the Government set out in April.

Mr McGrath reiterated that he will seek Government approval to set up a long-term savings fund and to set up an investment fund that will ensure that capital spending projects were not the first to be pared in any future economic downturns.

Ifac's new chair Michael McMahon warned last week about the Government injecting spending into an economy where inflation was elevated and unemployment was near historically-low levels.