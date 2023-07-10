Birds, rivers or hands: What the new euro banknotes will feature

European citizens are being asked to have their say on a number of proposed themes for new euro banknotes by the European Central Bank.

Beginning today and running until the 31st of August, all citizens of Eurozone countries can respond to a survey on the ECB's website and express their preferences on a number of shortlisted themes.

The new banknotes are being introduced in response to advancing reproduction technologies and aim to prevent both counterfeits and the environmental impact of printing cash.

There are seven options to consider, including; European culture, European values mirrored in nature, Hands: together we build Europe, The future is yours, Birds: free resilient, inspiring, Rivers: the waters of life in Europe and Our Europe, ourselves.

“There is a strong link between our single currency and our shared European identity, and our new series of banknotes should emphasise this," said President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.

Inviting all euro area citizens to participate in the survey, she continued, "We want Europeans to identify with the design of euro banknotes, which is why they will play an active role in selecting the new theme.”

We want you to have a say in what your #FutureBanknotes will look like. Take part in our survey and share your views on the shortlisted themes https://t.co/qWDVgBiUrp pic.twitter.com/0kC3is6jkE — Christine Lagarde (@Lagarde) July 10, 2023

“We are working on a new series of high-tech banknotes with a view to preventing counterfeiting and reducing environmental impact,” said Executive Board member Fabio Panetta. “We are committed to cash and to ensuring that paying with public money is always an option.”

The survey outcomes will be used by the ECB to select the theme for the next generation of banknotes by 2024. After that, a design competition will take place in which European citizens will again have the chance to express their preferences on the design options resulting from that competition. The ECB is then expected to issue the final designs by 2026.