Irish favourite for senior ECB role opts not to apply

The race to succeed Andrea Enria as the head of the European Central Bank’s (ECB) oversight arm has narrowed to two female candidates as Central Bank of Ireland's Sharon Donnery seemingly chose not to apply for the position, according to people familiar with the matter.

Bundesbank vice-president Claudia Buch and Bank of Spain deputy governor Margarita Delgado are the only names on a shortlist the ECB Governing Council is sending to European Parliament lawmakers on Wednesday, the people said. They declined to be identified because talks on the matter are confidential.