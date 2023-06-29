Germany earmarks €900m in subsidies for e-charging points

Germany is to earmark up to €900m in subsidies to expand electric-vehicle charging stations for households and companies, the transport ministry has said. Europe’s biggest economy has about 90,000 public charging points and aims to have 1m by 2030 in hopes of boosting growth in electro-mobility as it targets carbon neutrality by 2045.

Germany had around 1.2m fully electric vehicles on its roads by the end of April, well below its goal of 15m by 2030, data from federal motor authority KBA showed. High prices, limited range and a lack of charging stations, especially in rural areas, are seen as the main reasons for the lag in electric vehicle sales.