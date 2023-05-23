Electric car prices up 13% due to supply and demand issues

The average cost of a new EV was €64,755 — an increase of 13% compared to the same period last year.
Electric car prices up 13% due to supply and demand issues

Demand for EVs remains high despite the rising prices, DoneDeal have said. 

Tue, 23 May, 2023 - 07:20
Ronan Smyth

Soaring demand and lack of supply has driven the average cost of a new electric vehicle (EV) up 13% compared to the same time last year, a new analysis by DoneDeal has revealed.

Despite these price increases, demand for brand new EVs has increased by 35% in 2023. The analysis found that there is significant demand for EVs in Ireland but the limitation lies with the supply shortage which results in inflated prices.

According to the report, as of May 17 the average cost of a new EV was €64,755 — an increase of 13% compared to the same period last year.

The trend is also seen in the second-hand market with EVs that are between one and four years old. The average price in 2023 is €42,661, a 10% increase on 2022 prices.

DoneDeal said the price rises in the EV market are “indicative” of the price increases it is seeing across the board in the motor Industry for all car types.

The company said the shortage of new EVs has put a strain on supply in the market, which exacerbates the pricing issue.

The reduction of the EV grant, due in July, is also fuelling the increase in demand as people try to make the switch to electric before then.

The analysis said that the market is still developing and that economies of scale as well as improved battery technologies should improve the pricing situation, but “that effect isn’t likely to be felt until the close of this decade”.

According to DoneDeal, for the first time in 2023, an electric car, the Volkswagen ID.4, is the most popular car among all car types.

The ID.4 had previously claimed the top spot between September and December of last year before being overtaken again in January 2023 by a diesel car, the Peugeot 3008. The Volkswagen ID.5 is the only other EV represented in the top 10 most in demand new cars in 2023.

Ireland’s most popular new car being an EV, coupled with the increase in demand, shows there is significant market demand for EVs in Ireland.

More in this section

McGrath: 'Justification' for supermarkets to cut prices McGrath: 'Justification' for supermarkets to cut prices
Production of e-fuels could create 10,000 Irish jobs Production of e-fuels could create 10,000 Irish jobs
Turkish Economy As Gross Foreign Exchange Reserves Fall to $51.1 Billion The next headache for Europe Inc: The sliding US dollar
<p>Fruit and vegetables have risen by just under 18% annually, with fish, grain and starches also exhibiting the largest wholesale price increases in the last twelve months.</p>

Food inflation growing despite fourth monthly fall in wholesale electricity 

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd