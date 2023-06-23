Irish foreign direct investment reaches €1,217bn

The stock of foreign direct investment (FDI) in Ireland was €1,217bn at the end of 2021, representing 285% of Gross Domestic Product, with latest figures by the Central Statistics Office showing this is more than four times the EU average.

On an ultimate investor basis, otherwise known as the firm that has the final controlling power over the immediate investor, €924bn of the Inward Investment Positions in Ireland originated in the US, reflecting 76% of the total amount.