Explainer: Why are fuel prices increasing again?

Fuel prices at the pump have risen by up to 4.8% compared to the same time last month, with the AA Fuel Price Survey reporting the average price of petrol to be €1.65, with diesel averaging €1.53.

The increase is largely due to a series of supports enacted by the government, which it is now cutting back on, resulting in heightened prices for consumers despite an ongoing cost of living crisis and inflation at more than 6.5%.

But what are these government schemes? Will fuel prices rise even further and what can consumers expect to pay at the pumps?

What has happened to fuel prices?

For over a year, the government has enacted measures to keep fuel prices down through a reduction in the excise duty for petrol and diesel.

Excise duty is a tax on fuel that makes up a large part of the overall price of petrol and diesel. Enacted in March 2022, the relief scheme saw the price of petrol fall by 20c, with diesel dropping by 15c.

What has changed?

Initially, the relief scheme was to remain in place until August 2022, but due to ongoing high inflation and a worsening cost of living crisis, then Finance Minister, Pascal Donohue extended the reduction until May 2023.

However, prices did not increase straight away last month as the tax is applied on fuel supplies that filling stations purchase, with existing petrol stations still operating at the lower rate, resulting in a delayed increase in the price of fuel.

However, prices have since risen to reflect the cut in excise relief, resulting in a 4.8% rise in petrol and a 4.3% rise in diesel in the last month.

How much is a barrel of oil?

The price of a barrel of oil has remained quite stable over the past 30 days, resulting in little fluctuation in pricing at the pumps.

Peaking in April 2022, recent Central Statistics Office figures show that wholesale fuel oil has fallen by more than 10% in the past year, with petrol down more than 4% and auto diesel falling by more than 14%.

Will prices rise further?

The May increase is one of three to take place as the government steadily restores fuel prices to 2022 levels.

Following the June 1st increase, on September 1st, these rates will increase by 7 cents for petrol and 5 cents for diesel. The Government will then fully restore the rates on October 31st with a final increase of 8 cents for petrol and 6 cents for diesel.