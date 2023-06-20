Petrol prices jump 8c per litre and diesel up 6c after duty rise

Fuel prices at the pumps have increased more than 4% compared to the same time last month after duty increases on petrol and diesel.
According to the AA Fuel Price Survey, the average price for petrol is €1.65, with the average price for diesel being €1.53.
Duty on petrol increased by 6 cents per litre and 5 cents per litre on diesel on June 1, and on average, petrol prices have increased by 8 cents per litre and diesel by 6 cents per litre.
"We did know that petrol and diesel prices were set to increase and this month's increases are broadly in line with what was predicted, with just a slight increase compared to what we had predicted, with a 4.8% increase on petrol and 4.3% increase on diesel," said AA Ireland Head of Communications, Paddy Comyn.
"The price of a barrel of oil has remained quite stable over the past 30 days, so we haven't seen too much fluctuation in pricing at the pumps."
Following the June 1st increase, on September 1st, these rates will increase by 7 cents for petrol and 5 cents for diesel. The Government will fully restore the rates on October 31st with a final increase of 8 cents for petrol and 6 cents for diesel.