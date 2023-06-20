Rising costs and higher interest rates 'could affect viability of housing projects' 

Although house price inflation is falling, Banking and Payments Federation Ireland warns that affordability remains an issue — with asking prices 127% up from a decade ago 
Rising costs and higher interest rates 'could affect viability of housing projects' 

There were 6,716 new completions in the first three months of 2023 — up 19.1% compared to the same time last year. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA

Tue, 20 Jun, 2023 - 00:01
Ronan Smyth

Increasing supply is moderating house price inflation — but rising costs and higher interest rates could impact the viability of housing projects over the next few years, a new report by the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) has found.

According to the BPFI’s new housing market monitor for the first three months of the year, house price inflation is falling — but affordability remains an issue with asking prices now 127% higher than they were a decade ago.

BPFI chief economist Ali Ugur said current indicators show homebuilding activity “remains robust” with increasing supply having an impact on prices.

“Increased supply should provide better affordability for potential home buyers as average prices start to moderate,” Mr Ugur said.

“At the same time, existing and further cost pressures, as well as the changing interest rate environment could affect the viability of some of the housing projects currently planned, particularly in the institutional investor market, which could affect output in 2024 and further.”

Figures from the Central Statistics Office show that, at the end of April, annual house price inflation was running at 3.6%. It has been on a decline since its March 2022 peak of 15%.

There are regional differences when it comes to house price inflation.

Average prices in Dublin were 9.1% lower than the peak in 2007 whereas they are 2.5% higher throughout the rest of the country.

“The decline in the annual property price inflation can partly be explained by the significant increase in housing supply since the pandemic as well as recent interest rate increases by the European Central Bank,” Mr Ugur said.

There were 6,716 new completions during the first three months of the year — up 19.1% compared to the same time last year.

It is also the highest number during this period since 2011.

Between January and April this year, nearly 10,000 housing units have commenced — significantly higher than levels observed during the same period in 2021 and 2022. There were 27,000 houses commenced throughout 2022.

“If the current trend in residential construction activity were to continue, it is likely that total output in 2024 would be around 28,000 units,” the report said.

Self-built homes accounted for nearly 18% of total completions between January and March.

In terms of planning permissions, there was an annual increase of 37.8% in the total number of dwelling units approved at 11,659 units in the first three months of the year — over half of which are houses — compared with 8,463 at the same time last year.

Between January and March this year, there were 10,908 mortgage drawdowns valued at €2.9 billion — a 10.1% increase in volume and a 14.1% increase in value compared to last year.

First-time buyers remained the single largest segment by volume and value, accounting for around 51% of overall mortgage drawdowns.

Overall, mortgage drawdowns increased 5.9% year-to-year to almost 10,500, the highest level since early 2009.

Read More

Cobh: Council draws up plan for 1,300 homes and new railway station on 57 hectare site

More in this section

Glass jar with coins and euros with the inscription PENSION. Pen, leather wallet and note paper. Value of Irish pension funds increase by more than €10bn
European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane Interview ECB officials spar as Philip Lane rebuffs talk of September rate hike
Mother and son looking out of window Mortgage arrears rise by 3% following series of interest rate hikes
HousingHouse Prices#Housingbuildingconstruction#InflationOrganisation: Banking and Payments Federation IrelandOrganisation: Banking & Payments Federation IrelandOrganisation: BPFI
<p>Ireland ranked 20th out of 48 countries for alcohol consumption, as measured by the OECD based on preliminary 2021 data.</p>

Ireland's cancer warnings on beer and wine spark worldwide industry alarm

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd