Young workers do longer hours for less pay than older groups

Young workers are putting in long hours, often involving unpaid overtime, due to a mix of insecurity about their jobs and a sense that they need to prove their worth.

Long, underpaid work days are not unique to Gen Z workers, but a number of recent studies suggest that younger workers believe they need to overcompensate for the perception among older cohorts that ‘Gen Z’ workers are lazy, lack initiative, and have a ‘snowflake’ outer shell; i.e. they don't take criticism well.

The latest ‘People at Work 2023’ report by the global cloud-based human capital management firm ADP Research Institute, found that those aged 18 to 24 tend to put in an extra eight hours and 30 minutes of ‘free’ work per week.

ADP’s report surveyed 32,000 workers across 17 countries. The report found that younger workers tend to start earlier, stay later and work during breaks and lunchtime. Their 8½ hours of ‘free work’ compares to 7hrs 28 minutes for the 45-54 cohort, and 5hrs 14 minutes for workers aged 55+.

Nela Richardson, ADP’s chief economist, also highlighted a rise in employee willingness to change jobs for higher pay, greater hybrid work options and opportunities for career progress.

"Workplace dynamics are beginning to solidify after pandemic-driven disruptions, with workers remaining consistent in wanting increased pay, flexibility, and a positive workplace culture; however, the interplay among these factors will challenge employers to get creative in order to meet employees' needs," said Nela Richardson.

"Forward-thinking leaders will need to find ways to help safeguard workers' financial health, while bolstering their professional development.

"Going forward, employers that focus on career progression while retaining and advancing a caring and inclusive workplace culture can better meet the needs of their workforce, both now and in the future."

Nela Richardson, chief economist with the ADP Research Institute, the global cloud-based human capital management specialist.

A survey by EU agency Eurostat found that 7% of people worked long hours in 2022, averaging 49+ hours per week. The greatest overwork was among the self-employed, skilled agricultural, forestry, and fishery workers and managers, again with younger workers more likely to put in longer hours than the older cohort.

In February, the EU issued guidelines around age limits and conditions for young workers, effectively a recap of an EU directive in place since 1993.

You cannot employ people aged 15 or under in a full-time role in the EU; strict rules also govern part-time roles.

Moving up the age categories, other EU research is examining the relationship which younger workers have with their jobs, bringing oversight to terms and conditions and examining questions around the workplace wellbeing of younger employees.

The European Trade Union Confederation has been working to protect the rights of workers to limit their working hours, noting the link between the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights (2000) back to the 1993 Working Time Directive, setting a 48-hour maximum working week and laying down the framework for rest and leave periods.

Again, ETCU sharpens its focus when it comes to younger workers, notably conscious that a generation of younger European workers are taking on non-union jobs.

Trade unions in Ireland, meanwhile, have been pushing to change what they see as age discrimination against younger workers in Ireland’s national minimum wage.

A rally this week at the gates of Leinster House called on the Dáil to support the passage of a People Before Profit (PBP) Bill to amend the national minimum wage. PBP politicians, trade unions, and student groups attended the rally, which preceded a Dáil debate on the bill.

Discrimination

The bill seeks to amend what the PBP party calls “minimum wage pay discrimination” for workers under the age of 20.

Since January 1, 2023, the national minimum wage has been €11.30 for people aged 20+, while it’s just €7.91 (70%) for workers under 18, €9.04 (80%) for those aged 18, and €10.17 (90%) for those aged 19.

The trade union Mandate has voiced its support for a bill tabled by PBP.

Siúirtán Ó Priongalóid, chair of Mandate’s youth committee, said: “We are in full support of this bill which will finally bring the end to young workers being paid a subminimum rate for equal work. We urge people to lobby their own local TDs to support the bill.

“Young workers have high costs of living like everyone else. However, your landlord is not going to accept 70% of the rent simply because you’re 18 years of age, so why should workers accept 70% of the wage because they’re young?” he said.

Mandate argues that the national minimum wage is the bare minimum a worker needs to get by in one of the most expensive countries in the developed world.

“A number of months ago the current Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, announced a move towards a national living wage. A ‘living wage’ and what you need to earn to put a roof over your head and food on your table is not influenced by age rates,” said Ó Priongalóid.