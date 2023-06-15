Does your travel insurance cover strikes and extreme weather?

Irish holidaymakers set for foreign shores this summer are being urged to check their travel insurance. Are you covered if strikes, protests or extreme weather disrupt your holiday?

Insurance company Peopl Insurance advises consumers travelling overseas to check and understand the conditions and limitations of their travel insurance policies around industrial action, civil unrest, extreme weather events and lengthy airport security queues .

Paul Walsh is CEO of the company. He points out that strikes, including air traffic control, airport baggage handling, airport security and rail have already played havoc with people’s travel plans this summer.

“Cost-of-living concerns are at the heart of much of these strikes and as it could be some time before inflation significantly eases, such industrial action is likely to continue—and certainly throughout the peak holiday months . If a strike hits while you’re on holiday, you could be delayed catching a flight or ferry home and even miss your flight or sailing. If a strike arises before you head off on vacation, it could scupper your entire holiday.”

He says that some travel insurance policies will cover you if you have to abandon your holiday, if you miss your flight or if your holiday is delayed as a result of an unexpected work stoppage or strike at an airport or ferry port. But other travel insurers simply won’t cover you for these types of risks.

“It is very important to check the small print of a travel insurance policy before you buy ,” says Mr Walsh.

There are other potential hazards and disruptions on the horizon. The attempt by French President Emmanuel Macron to raise the retirement age sparked mass protests in France earlier in the summer.

In excess of half a million people gathered in Paris on May 1 to express their resistance to the move. Since then, the numbers on the street have fallen, but union protests still manage to slow traffic at Orly Airport last week.

“We’ve seen protests in France against pension reforms this year, as well as a number of cost-of-living demonstrations across Europe,” says Mr Walsh. “Holidaymakers should be aware that there may be exclusions in their policy which mean they may not be covered for certain loss or damage which arises on foot of civil protests.”

Then of course there’s climate change and all that that brings with it.

“Holidaymakers should also be mindful of the increased frequency of extreme weather events—and the chances that such weather could play havoc with their holiday.

Parts of Italy, France and Portugal, for example, were ravaged by wildfires last summer, with Irish tourists evacuated from some areas. Wildfires have already broken out in parts of Spain this year.

"Again, you need to check the small print on your policy.”

He says that the best thing to do is to prepare. A substantial chunk of travel insurance claims are made in advance of the departure date because people are forced to cancel. So take your time before you book, make sure you factor as much as you can in the decision and, most importantly, take your cover out at the same time as you book.

When you get where you’re going, don’t allow your insurance cover to make you careless. Mind your possessions in other words. D on’t leave your wallet on your sun lounger at the beach while you go off for a stroll. If you do, you may well find your claim rejected.

Check the small print

Lengthy queues for airport security scuppered a lot of travel plans last year. If you miss your flight, or are forced to cancel your holiday as a result of something like this, chances are your insurance won’t cover you. Check before you go, keep an eye on the news and make sure you leave enough time to accommodate these kinds of delays if they happen.

Paul Walsh says that you will usually not be covered for any claim which arises as a result of a strike, industrial action or extreme weather event which began prior to the date of booking your trip and/or travel insurance. You may however be able to buy optional travel disruption cover which will offer some protection here.

If it’s an option, consider buying an excess waiver. The excess is the first part of any claim you must pay before the insurance kicks in, and can sometimes be pretty high. Note too that s tandard travel insurance may not cover you in full if you’re going on a cruise. Check the exclusions and make sure that your cover is appropriate to your type of holiday.

It’s always a good idea to check the minimum amount of time that your trip must be delayed for you to be eligible for cover for travel delay (typically at least 12 hours) or holiday abandonment (typically at least 24 hours) as a result of strikes. This will be outlined in your travel insurance policy.

And always check the exclusions. Know what you’re covered for and what you’re not covered for. As Paul Walsh points out, reading the small print is always a good idea, simply in order to know what’s covered and what’s not. Always check the policy wording, and if you just can’t bring yourself to read it, call the insurance provider and ask them to spell it out for you.

“Those embarking on long haul trips should be sure to have good cover for missed connecting flights, as well as for any medical expenses incurred if they become sick or injured abroad. The bill for medical expenses in some countries could run into the tens of thousands.”

Ill health

Follow correct claims procedure : always notify your insurer as soon as possible in the event of a claim. You will be expected to take certain steps in some cases. If you’re the victim of a theft, for example, you’ll need to report it to the local police. If you have to cancel a trip due to ill health, then a medical report might be necessary.

If you’re travelling within the European Economic Area (most of Europe) or Switzerland, it’s a good idea to apply for a European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) before you go. It basically allows you to access public healthcare if you become sick or injure yourself while abroad. You can apply for the card on the HSE site—just search EHIC. And if you already have a card, check that it hasn’t expired. You can also renew your card online.

Remember however that having an EHIC card is not a substitute for travel insurance. The card only provides basic care in the aforementioned countries. It doesn’t provide any cover outside of Europe. Travel insurance policies will cover far more, including cancellations, helicopter rescue, repatriation and so on.