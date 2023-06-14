Surge in industrial production in Ireland leads to eurozone upswing

Eurozone industrial production rebounded more than expected in April after a slump in March, as a surge in the output of capital goods such as buildings and equipment offset reduced production of consumer goods.

Industrial production in the 20 countries sharing the euro rose 1% month-on-month in April for a 0.2% year-on-year rise, the European Union's statistics office Eurostat said. Economists polled by Reuters had expected 0.8% monthly and annual increases.