Irish household savings drop as cost-of-living crisis bites

Irish households saved dramatically less at the start of this year as incomes dropped and the cost-of-living crisis put pressure on consumers, new figures have suggested.

The household saving rate tumbled to 14% in the March quarter from 24% in Q4 2022, latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed.

“Household income wasn’t sufficient to match the rise in prices so their spending power was squeezed and consequently they dipped into savings,” said economist Austin Hughes.

He added that savings are uneven across households as some are financially more able to cope with volatile costs and have bulkier savings to use as safety nets.

CSO figures showed housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuel were major contributors to the overall increase in spending which put pressure on incomes, while hotels and restaurants were also significantly more expensive during the period.

However, Mr Hughes said that consumer sentiment hit a 14-year low at the end of last year, according to a Credit Union survey. Consequently, some people “panicked" and put aside money to cushion any future economic blows.

Budget measures would have also provided a bit more scope for savings in Q4 last year, said Mr Hughes.

Total disposable income decreased 11% in the first quarter, when adjusted for inflation and seasonal factors.

Disposable income

The CSO said that when taking inflation into account, household disposable income is 2% higher than pre-pandemic levels and 15% higher than the 2008 peak.

Collectively, households had €151bn in deposits with Irish banks at the end of March.

The lower rate of saving in the first quarter of this year marks a departure from the high rate of over 20% that has prevailed since the pandemic.

CSO statistician Peter Culhane said the saving rate is similar to what was recorded in 2019 and is “a return to a more typical ratio of saving to spending for Irish households”.

He added that households are still saving, albeit “adding to wealth at a slower rate”.

Household consumption rose in the first quarter of 2023 largely due to higher prices, indicated the CSO’s Consumer Price Index, but there was a higher volume of goods and services bought in the first quarter, impacting household saving rates.

The Retail Sales Index shows the highest volume increases in textiles, clothing, footwear, furniture and lighting.

Most consumers put their savings into bank deposits and buying or improving homes, while pension funds and other investments absorbed some of the savings accrued.

Meanwhile, Askaboutmoney website founder Brendan Burgess recently told the Irish Examiner that banks were paying too little for their deposits, and were generating income on the large sums Irish households are saving since the onset of the pandemic.

Mr Burgess added that with inflation remaining elevated, savers chasing higher returns for their deposits will inevitably still lose out.