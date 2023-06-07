Cork Airport flights reach 75% capacity ahead of busy summer season

Having full recovered from the pandemic, passenger numbers at Cork Airport were up by 10% compared to 2019
A Ryanair Boeing 737 on the runway as it prepares for take-off to Faro from Cork Airport, Cork, Ireland - Picture David Creedon

Wed, 07 Jun, 2023 - 11:08
Emer Walsh

Average flight capacity at Cork airport rose to 75% last month, with more than 262,000 passengers travelling through the airport ahead of its summer schedule. 

Having achieved a full recovery earlier this year, passenger numbers remain notably higher than pre-covid levels, with May figures reflecting a 10% increase since 2019. 

With top summer destinations including Malaga, Faro and Lanzarote, London Heathrow remains the airport's busiest route. In total, 1,900 flights were reported at Cork Airport just last month.

“At Cork Airport, the uplift in passenger traffic remains extremely strong with double-digit growth on May 2019 passenger numbers," said chief executive of daa, Kenny Jacobs."

"In fact, passenger traffic seen last month was on par with some of the historically busy weeks of late July and early August in years past. Two new routes commenced at Cork Airport in the last week – Seville and La Rochelle. The choice and convenience on offer at Cork Airport continues to be a major attraction for Munster consumers."

Also showing signs of recovery, Dublin Airport passenger numbers were similar to that travelled in 2019, with more than 3.05m travelling through the airport in May. Representing an annual rise of 17%, flight capacity in the last month reached 82% across the airport's more than 22,100 flights, with London Heathrow also remaining its busiest route.

As the summer schedule kicks off, however, Spain remains a favourite for both Cork and Dublin, with Malaga, Lanzarote and Barcelona showing rising popularity for June, July and August.

With 78% of flights departing on time from Cork Airport, just 58% of Dublin Airport flights left at their designated time, with the daa attributing delays to ongoing industrial action among Air Traffic Control in Europe. 

