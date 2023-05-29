Passenger arrivals up 4% on pre-pandemic levels as travel sector benefit from full recovery

Rising by more than 20% year-on-year, increased passenger numbers have been largely reflected across Irish airlines, with Ryanair reporting after-tax profits of €1.4bn just last week
Passenger arrivals up 4% on pre-pandemic levels as travel sector benefit from full recovery

Last month, some 1,676,000 passengers arrived by air in Ireland, with the remaining 108,300 travelling by sea.

Mon, 29 May, 2023 - 11:40
Emer Walsh

More than 1.78m people travelled to Ireland from overseas in April, with arrivals up by 4.2% on pre-pandemic levels. 

Representing a 21% increase year-on-year, figures from the Central Statistics Office show that passenger arrivals have recovered notably since travel restrictions were put in place, with air travel seeing the most pronounced increase since the pandemic.

Having first recovered in February this year, overseas travel has continued to rise, with passenger numbers at regional airports rising by up to 39% and largely benefitting from increased demand since 2019.

Last month, some 1,676,000 passengers arrived by air in Ireland, with the remaining 108,300 travelling by sea. According to CSO statistician, Gregg Patrick, recovery has spread across all major air routes, with transatlantic travel rising by more than 40% in relative terms.

Among continental routes, Spain remains the most popular destination, with almost a quarter of a million passengers arriving on these routes last month, reflecting an increase of just under 25%.

In overall terms, however, Great Britain was the most important destination for overseas travel to Ireland, with 634,500 passengers arriving on air and sea routes in April, up by almost an additional 100,000 annually.

Rising passenger numbers are also largely reflected across Irish airlines, with Ryanair reporting after-tax profits of more than €1.4bn just last week on the back of rising demand, more flights and higher airfares.

In addition, Ryanair foresees passenger numbers to rise even further, predicting a 10% rise to 185m, which is also likely to deliver a double-digit percentage increase in profits.

Read More

Ryanair's Michael O’Leary back on flight path for potential near-€100m payout

More in this section

Woman working at a restaurant Donagh Davern: Young workers could be the solution to hospitality staff shortages
'We haven't reached the corner yet' — ECB's battle with inflation at crucial stage 'We haven't reached the corner yet' — ECB's battle with inflation at crucial stage
Marine Institute lays out five-year plan with a focus on offshore development Marine Institute lays out five-year plan with a focus on offshore development
<p>Sales in bars grew by 14% in volume and by 18% in value during April - the largest increase across all retail areas. </p>

Bar sales surge in volume and value during April

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd