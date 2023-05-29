Passenger arrivals up 4% on pre-pandemic levels as travel sector benefit from full recovery

More than 1.78m people travelled to Ireland from overseas in April, with arrivals up by 4.2% on pre-pandemic levels.

Representing a 21% increase year-on-year, figures from the Central Statistics Office show that passenger arrivals have recovered notably since travel restrictions were put in place, with air travel seeing the most pronounced increase since the pandemic.

Having first recovered in February this year, overseas travel has continued to rise, with passenger numbers at regional airports rising by up to 39% and largely benefitting from increased demand since 2019.

Last month, some 1,676,000 passengers arrived by air in Ireland, with the remaining 108,300 travelling by sea. According to CSO statistician, Gregg Patrick, recovery has spread across all major air routes, with transatlantic travel rising by more than 40% in relative terms.

Among continental routes, Spain remains the most popular destination, with almost a quarter of a million passengers arriving on these routes last month, reflecting an increase of just under 25%.

In overall terms, however, Great Britain was the most important destination for overseas travel to Ireland, with 634,500 passengers arriving on air and sea routes in April, up by almost an additional 100,000 annually.

Rising passenger numbers are also largely reflected across Irish airlines, with Ryanair reporting after-tax profits of more than €1.4bn just last week on the back of rising demand, more flights and higher airfares.

In addition, Ryanair foresees passenger numbers to rise even further, predicting a 10% rise to 185m, which is also likely to deliver a double-digit percentage increase in profits.