Donagh Davern: Young workers could be the solution to hospitality staff shortages

With Ireland’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate reaching a record low of 3.9% in April, there is no doubt that staff shortages will continue to be a major concern for the hospitality sector.

As trade reverts to pre-pandemic levels, more staff are needed to satisfy the increasing needs of the sector. But covid changed hospitality irrevocably, with many in this industry re-evaluating their work-life balance and switching to industries which operate during day-time hours without weekend operations.

The hotel sector’s reputation as an employer has taken a battering in recent years, though many employers in the industry have spent considerable time and money to improve their perception in order to attract and retain employees.

As the housing crisis continues to bite in Ireland, many hotels have reverted to the old “staff house” model, by either purchasing or renting properties to accommodate their employees who would otherwise be unable to live within a suitable commuting distance of the workplace. The Europe in Killarney is one example of a hotel investing in staff accommodation.

Fáilte Ireland’s introduction of their employer excellence programme last year is another strategy to improve employment practices across the hospitality and wider tourism sector.

Encouraging businesses to view staff as their greatest asset, the programme supports employers through a process of training, surveys and action plans, thereby increasing the appeal of hospitality and tourism as a career choice, and increasing overall employer engagement.

It is clear that we need to address the perception of the sector for teenagers, their parents, and for third level students.

Changing attitudes

Though many young people pass through the industry as summer or college-going employees, the numbers studying hospitality, culinary, and tourism disciplines at third level continue to decline.

The youth unemployment rate stands at 7.9%, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO), and so this needs to be an area to continue to focus on in terms of engaging staff for the hotel industry.

The apprenticeship model has shown minimal success for the sector in terms of employee attraction and retention, and so how we treat transition year students on their work experience in hotels, or second level students during summer work, has become a focus for organisations such as the Irish Hotels Federation and Fáilte Ireland.

This is the time when students experience the workplace and choose a future career, so the experience needs to be a positive, interesting, and engaging one — no more sticking them in the corner polishing glassware or folding napkins all day.

Guidance counsellors and parents are also key players in this decision making process.

The Irish Hotels Federation has even created a programme for transition year students with its own bespoke area on its website programme, where students can choose the particular department in a participating hotel where they would like to gain experience.

There is no doubt that changing the mindset of students and their influencers towards the sector is now a key focus for hospitality providers in their efforts to curb the staff crisis which they now face, and in-turn improve the reputation of the hospitality sector as an employer for the next generation of potential employees.

Donagh Davern is a lecturer in the department of tourism and hospitality at MTU, and is a former general manager