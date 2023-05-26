Marine Institute lays out five-year plan with a focus on offshore development

The Marine Institute announced its five-year plan which aims to boost Ireland’s sustainable seafood production, ocean science and management, environment and biodiversity, maritime transport, and offshore renewable energy development.
SUSTAINABILITY & CLIMATE
One of the key points in the plan is the commitment to working with the Department of Transport in the areas of policy and advice around the development of offshore renewable energy, including the expansion of port infrastructure.
“The work of the Marine Institute is at the centre of how we navigate through the major challenges facing society around food security, climate, and energy,” said John Killeen, chairperson of the Marine Institute.
The Marine Institute is the State agency responsible for marine research, technology development and innovation in Ireland.
The plan, titled Ocean Knowledge That Informs and Inspires, was produced to provide guidance for government in relation to Ireland’s 2030 climate deadlines and aligns with the priorities set out in the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development.
The Marine Institute provides government, public agencies and the maritime industry with a range of scientific, advisory and economic development services that inform policy-making, regulation and the sustainable management and growth of Ireland's marine resources.