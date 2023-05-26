Marine Institute lays out five-year plan with a focus on offshore development

The Marine Institute announced its five-year plan which aims to boost Ireland’s sustainable seafood production, ocean science and management, environment and biodiversity, maritime transport, and offshore renewable energy development.

One of the key points in the plan is the commitment to working with the Department of Transport in the areas of policy and advice around the development of offshore renewable energy, including the expansion of port infrastructure.