Pharma and food shares favoured over tech by Europe's top market investors

ongoing fears over interest rates mean the top investors favour so-called defensive stocks and are less attracted to tech shares, which typically thrive in periods of low inflation and strong economic growth
Pharma and food shares favoured over tech by Europe's top market investors

The European fund managers have decided stock market sector picks on companies from Ireland to Greece on the basis of the prospects for a "soft landing" for the European economy, according to the survey. Picture: Nathan Laine, Bloomberg 

Tue, 16 May, 2023 - 18:07
Eamon Quinn

Big European stock market investors have dialled down their fears of a recession, but still favour pharma and food shares over tech amid concerns over interest rate hikes, the latest Bank of America survey of fund managers has revealed. 

The European fund managers have decided stock market sector picks on companies from Ireland to Greece on the basis of the prospects for a "soft landing" for the European economy, according to the survey.

 However, ongoing fears over interest rates mean the top investors favour so-called defensive stocks and are less attracted to tech shares, which typically thrive in periods of low inflation and strong economic growth.

"Tech loses the spot as the largest sector overweight in Europe to pharma, with utilities and food and beverages completing a strong defensive shift in the top four overweight positions," according to the BofA survey. 

Property shares will likely remain out of favour. 

"Real estate remains the most disliked sector, now followed by mining, while banks are in mild underweight territory," the survey found.

 "Among European countries, France remains the most popular overweight, followed by Switzerland, while Italy and Spain are the least preferred," the survey found. Only a small number of fund managers predicted the European economy could "rebound further" as energy price inflation fades.

Read More

Makhlouf: Central Banks have lost a 'degree of trust' with the wider public

More in this section

Key Speakers at the Milken Summit Asia Makhlouf: Central Banks have lost a 'degree of trust' with the wider public
UK emission targets Ireland sees largest rise in greenhouse gas emissions in the EU 
Food prices UK competition watchdog says it will step up examination of grocery prices
BusinessStockStick marketsRecessionEconomyPlace: IrelandOrganisation: Bank of America
<p>In April, the average price of diesel dropped to €1.47 per litre with the price of petrol dropping to €1.57 per litre. </p>

Fuel prices hit lowest levels in years but hikes expected next month

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd