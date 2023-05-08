Lobbying Register to be expanded to cover the Central Bank and other bodies

Work has commenced to expand the Lobbying Register to include senior officials in bodies such as the Central Bank, ComReg, the NTA and the HSE, the Minister for Finance has confirmed.

The Lobbying Act 2015 requires that those who lobby Designated Public Officials (DPOs) such as Ministers, TDs, Senators and MEPs, must register and report on their lobbying activities every four months.

The current programme for government commits to extend the lobbying register so that the lobbying of senior officials in bodies such as the Central Bank of Ireland, Comreg, the NTA and the HSE “which have significant policymaking or development functions” will need to be reported on the same basis as central and local government.

In a recent parliamentary question to the Minister of Finance, Sinn Féin TD Rose Conway-Walsh queried about his plans to follow through on the commitment.

Minister Michael McGrath said that his department has already engaged with the Standards in Public Office Commission (SIPO) regarding the expansion of lobbying registrations.

He said that the inclusion of senior officials in public service bodies within the remit of lobbying legislation will be achieved through a statutory instrument.

“The intention is that this commitment will be achieved by drafting a Statutory Instrument for Ministerial approval subsequent to my Department engaging extensively with all other Departments and relevant state agencies with a view to identifying appropriate posts,” he said.

“The Statutory Instrument would prescribe those identified in the most senior posts in the targeted public service bodies as designated public officials (DPOs), or "the lobbied", for the purposes of the Act. This will consequently expand the current cohort of DPOs in line with the commitment,” he added.

The Minister said that he will shortly write to all Departments and relevant state agencies on the matter.

Separately, a bill seeking to strengthen Ireland’s lobbying laws is currently before Seanad Éireann. The Regulation of Lobbying (Amendment) Bill 2022 aims to improve the operation and functionality of the Lobbying Register, and strengthen the existing legislation and its enforcement.

Under the proposed legislation, former DPOs who breach the “cooling off” period and engage in particular lobbying activities within a year of leaving office could face a €25,000 fine or a ban on lobbying for up to two years.