Lower wind speeds lead to drop in power generation from wind turbines and surge in gas usage

During the same period, gas consumption by households dropped 19% as customers cut back on usage
Power generation from wind farms reduced during the month of February compared to the same period last year - leading to more gas being needed. Picture: Patrick Browne

Wed, 03 May, 2023 - 14:34
Ronan Smyth

Power plants used 33% more gas during February compared to the same period last year as lower wind speeds led to a drop in electricity being generated by turbines, new data from the Central Statistics Office shows.

During the same period, gas consumption by households dropped 19% as customers cut back on usage. Overall, the total metered gas consumption during the month came to 4,586 gigawatts - up 8% from February 2022.

However, this is down from the 5,210 gigawatts generated by gas during January when it was a lot colder leading to a higher heating demand from households.

During February, there were six days where the maximum daily temperature at Dublin Airport was 12C or higher compared to just one last year. 

Dympna Corry, statistician at the CSO, said mean daily wind speeds at Dublin Airport during the month “were lower than the corresponding day in February 2022 on 24 of the 28 days”.

“The lower wind speeds reduce the amount of electricity that can be generated by wind farms and consequently result in more electricity being generated by power plants,” she said.

On Tuesday, European natural gas prices dropped to their lowest levels since July 2021 continuing a slump seen in recent months as demand remains subdued.

