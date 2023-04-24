SMEs should benefit from easing inflation as real incomes recover

Small and medium-sized firms should benefit from easing inflation as a strong economy sees real incomes recover.

The latest SME Market Monitor published by Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) shows that costs have increased due to high inflation but average household incomes seem to have kept pace.

It also notes that while households slowly increased their post-pandemic spending, they also maintained high level of savings.

The report notes that the services sector including hospitality, arts and entertainment were among the worst hit buy the pandemic and were supported by various business supports.

However, as government supports expire, the services sector, which is mainly made up of SMEs, is likely to need private consumption to increase.

Household consumption is likely to increase gradually once uncertainty around energy prices, as well as the general inflationary trend, eases, the monitor notes.

"Real disposable incomes should recover with declining inflation, however higher interest rates are likely to create further uncertainty for households and may act to further strengthen the savings ratio," it states.

"Average inflation is likely to gradually decline over this year, but price levels are expected to remain high unless we see significant declines in average prices across the economy," BPFI CEO Brian Hayes said.

The monitor also noted that with employment at historically high levels and the employment rate at 73.2% businesses were reporting challenges in hiring suitably trained and skilled staff.