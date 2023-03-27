Gold price slips but keeps lustre amid jitters over banks

Gold prices slipped as a rebound in stock markets dented the metal's safe-haven appeal, while investors evaluated steps taken by authorities to calm fears of a crisis in the global banking system.

The price of spot gold fell 1.4% to $1,950 per ounce.

A buyer for the loans and deposits of failed US bank, Silicon Valley Bank helped shares in European banks mount a partial recovery, sending gold further below the $2,000 mark breached last week.

"After kissing the psychological $2,000 level last week, bears exploited this resistance to attack. Appetite for the precious metal has also been dampened by a stabilising dollar and mixed signals on monetary policy" from the US central bank, said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM.

Recent stress in the banking sector and the possibility of a follow-on credit crunch bring the US closer to recession. However, US Federal Reserve officials said there was no indication that financial stress was worsening.

"Gold is set to shine through the market chaos with expectations around the Fed cutting rates in 2023, fuelling upside gains," Mr Otunuga said, adding that a potent fundamental spark is needed to conquer the $2,000 psychological level and the March 2022 peak to hit a record high.

The minor decline in gold prices on Monday can be attributed to the recovery seen in stocks, but the overall trend for gold remains positive, Carlo Alberto De Casa, external analyst at Kinesis Money said.

