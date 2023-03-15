Payroll data shows annual employee rise of 4.8%

Employee numbers grew marginally in the first month of January 2023, despite those in the 25-34 age group showing a monthly decrease of 0.1%

The seasonally adjusted employee index increased by 0.3% in January 2023, with annual figures showing employee numbers rose by 4.8%.

According to the Central Statistics Office, the female employee index rose by 5.3% year-on-year, with the male index rising by 4.2% over the same time period.

Out of all age cohorts, the 25-34 group was the only one to experience a monthly decrease, with employment among workers in this cohort falling marginally by 0.1%

The accommodation and food services sector underwent the largest monthly increases, rising by 3.8% in January 2023, followed by the arts and entertainment industry which saw employee numbers rise by 0.6% over the same period.

On an annual basis, the accommodation and food services sector also saw the largest increase, rising by over 12% year-on-year.

"Six NACE sectors saw monthly increases in the numbers employed in January 2023 and two remained unchanged," said CSO statistician, John Mullane.

"The remaining seven sectors showed a monthly decline, with the largest monthly decrease in Agriculture, Forestry & Fishing at -1.9%."

"The decline of 0.1% in the 25-34-year-old age group is the only monthly fall across all age groupings in the last three months. All age groups saw annual increases in the employee index.”