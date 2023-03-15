Payroll data shows annual employee rise of 4.8%

The employee index increased by 0.3% in January despite a decrease in the 25-34-year-old age group
Payroll data shows annual employee rise of 4.8%

On an annual basis, the accommodation and food services sector also saw the largest increase, rising by over 12% year-on-year.

Wed, 15 Mar, 2023 - 11:30
Emer Walsh

Employee numbers grew marginally in the first month of January 2023, despite those in the 25-34 age group showing a monthly decrease of 0.1%

The seasonally adjusted employee index increased by 0.3% in January 2023, with annual figures showing employee numbers rose by 4.8%.

According to the Central Statistics Office, the female employee index rose by 5.3% year-on-year, with the male index rising by 4.2% over the same time period.

Out of all age cohorts, the 25-34 group was the only one to experience a monthly decrease, with employment among workers in this cohort falling marginally by 0.1%

The accommodation and food services sector underwent the largest monthly increases, rising by 3.8% in January 2023, followed by the arts and entertainment industry which saw employee numbers rise by 0.6% over the same period.

On an annual basis, the accommodation and food services sector also saw the largest increase, rising by over 12% year-on-year.

"Six NACE sectors saw monthly increases in the numbers employed in January 2023 and two remained unchanged," said CSO statistician, John Mullane. 

"The remaining seven sectors showed a monthly decline, with the largest monthly decrease in Agriculture, Forestry & Fishing at -1.9%."

"The decline of 0.1% in the 25-34-year-old age group is the only monthly fall across all age groupings in the last three months. All age groups saw annual increases in the employee index.”

More in this section

Ryanair schedule for summer 2023 Dublin Airport to roll out new anti-drone technology in a 'matter of weeks' 
Rate hikes back on agenda as banking turmoil eases Rate hikes back on agenda as banking turmoil eases
Interest rates UK has limited room for manoeuvre as Hunt prepares for Wednesday's budget
<p>The number of new electric cars licensed in the first two months of 2023 rose by 26% on the same time last year, as the market share for EVs now stands at 15%. Picture: John Walton</p>

Electric vehicles account for 15% of all new cars licensed this year 

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd