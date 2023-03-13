Ireland's Financial Stability Group to assess impact of SVB collapse

The Government’s Financial Stability Group is to conduct an assessment into the Silicon Valley Bank’s impact on the Irish economy, Finance Minister Michael McGrath has said.

It comes as government officials on both sides of the Atlantic sought to reassure jittery consumers that the banking sector was secure and their money was safe.

Mr McGrath said there are “many” business customers of SVB in Ireland and, as a result, the Department of Finance, Central Bank, and National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) will meet to carry out an assessment on what the impact might be.

The Financial Stability Group was created following a recommendation from the banking inquiry and the IMF’s 2016 assessment of the financial sector.

The collapse of SVB Financial Group last week is the second-largest bank failure in US history, stoking concerns about oversight of the industry.

Irish banks 'well capitalised'

The Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland (BPFI), which represents the banking sector, said it doesn't foresee any impact on Irish banks following the issues with SVB.

The BPFI said Irish banks are “well capitalised” and their business models are very different to SVB, “including the composition of their deposit base as well as well-established risk management structures”.

In response to the collapse of SVB, HSBC announced that it would acquire the bank’s UK division for £1. The deal would secure all SVB UK depositors' money, with all the bank’s services continuing to operate as normal.

SVB’s UK unit had loans of around £5.5bn (€6.2bn) and deposits of around £6.7bn (€7.6bn) as of March 10, according to the HSBC statement.

Given SVB's role funding a number of Irish start-ups, the Irish Venture Capital Association said it noted with concern the collapse, and receivership, of SVB.

"The impact will be primarily on US venture capital firms and the start-ups and scale-ups they back," said the association.

"The move over the weekend by the US government to fully back depositors is welcome. While there has been an impact into the UK, and to a lesser extent in Ireland, the announced sale of SVB UK to HSBC is also a positive development.

"Nonetheless, the [Irish Venture Capital Association] will continue to closely monitor developments."