Slight fall in February sees unemployment drop to post-pandemic low of 4.3%

Excluding young people, the unemployment rate stood at just 3.4% in February
Slight fall in February sees unemployment drop to post-pandemic low of 4.3%

In annual terms, unemployment has fallen by 0.5% since February 2022

Wed, 01 Mar, 2023 - 11:13
Emer Walsh

Unemployment fell by a further 0.1% in February, with the seasonally adjusted rate of just 4.3% reflecting an additional 1,600 people joining the workforce since January 2023.

The post-pandemic low comes despite increased business uncertainty amid high inflation and rising interest rates.

The latest figures from the CSO reveal the unemployment rate fell from an unchanged 4.4% in January, with male unemployment also falling marginally to just 4%.

The rate of unemployment among females remained unchanged from the previous month at 4.7%. Overall, there was a decrease of 5,700 in the seasonally adjusted number of persons unemployed in February 2023 when compared with a year earlier.

Youth unemployment also fell in February, with the portion of those aged 15 to 24 out of the workforce dropping from 10.3% to 10.2%. Excluding young people, the unemployment rate stood at just 3.4% in February.

In annual terms, unemployment has fallen by 0.5% since February 2022, with CSO statistician, John Mullane explaining, "Unemployment is down from a revised rate of 4.6% in February 2022. The rate of 4.3% in February 2023 was lower than the pre-pandemic level of 4.8% recorded in February 2020."

According to Indeed Economist, Jack Kennedy, the CSO findings come amid "optimistic, albeit still cautious, forecasts for the Irish economy based on falling energy prices, resilient global demand and easing inflationary momentum."

"In the meantime, we can expect the Irish labour market to remain tight with employment continuing to grow. Indeed’s data continues to show employers actively hiring, with the level of Irish job postings on Indeed up 59.5% on 24 February 2023 compared to 1 February 2020."

More in this section

Approved mortgage application Warning for Irish mortgages and firms over 'higher for longer' ECB interest rate hikes
'Unsustainable' wage growth to cool this year amid rising inflationary pressure 'Unsustainable' wage growth to cool this year amid rising inflationary pressure
Upbeat Irish manufacturers continue to hire more staff but cost pressures are still looming  Upbeat Irish manufacturers continue to hire more staff but cost pressures are still looming 
<p>Sales across department stores and food &amp; beverages saw sharp declines as the cost of living continues to dampen consumer demand.</p>

Retail sales remain stagnant with marginal growth of 0.1% in January

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd