Core inflation to 'embolden' ECB hawks for interest rate hikes  

Stubbornly-high underlying inflation will likely bolster the hawks at the European Central Bank, even as headline price pressures show an improving picture, economists have warned.

Revised figures from Eurostat showed that the headline annual rate of inflation, which includes the price of food and energy in its calculations, was running at 8.6% in January, down from 9.2% in December, but that the core or underlying inflation rate hit a new record high.

Core price inflation is one of the key data the European Central Bank scrutinises to decide how far to drive ahead with interest rate hikes designed to tame inflation.

The central bank has all-but confirmed it will hike interest rates by a further half point at its meeting next month, and the latest inflation data may embolden the hawks on the governing council to drive interest rates higher for longer, in the spring and summer months.

"The surprise upward revision to eurozone core inflation in January, to a new record high, will embolden the majority of ECB policymakers who want to press on with significant further rate hikes," said Jack Allen-Reynolds, deputy chief eurozone economist at Capital Economics.

Price increases for food and energy costs led the rise in the headline inflation rate in January, but increases in prices of services and industrial goods also played significant parts.

The figures are based on harmonised calculations designed to facilitate comparisons across Europe.

Ireland's headline inflation rate was running at 7.5% in January, which compares with the 8.6% average rate for the 20 countries in the eurozone, and with the 10% rate for the 27 countries in the EU.

Worst price shock

The report underscores the enduring effects of Europe’s worst price shock in a generation after Russia’s war in Ukraine sent energy costs soaring, economists said.

It will further embolden ECB hawks who are focused on underlying price pressures even as the overall gauge retreats. Surveys showing the eurozone's economic resilience have similarly been interpreted as grounds to push on with hikes.

Officials led by ECB president Christine Lagarde said at their last meeting that they intend to lift the deposit rate to 3% from 2.5% when they gather next to set borrowing costs.

With that move now seemingly locked in, even more attention will fall on the policy path beyond March 16.

“Combined with a resilient economy, today’s inflation reading may allow the hawks at the ECB to push up interest rates until the start of the summer,” said Maeva Cousin, senior eurozone economist at Bloomberg.

Following tough remarks last week from ECB executive board member Isabel Schnabel, markets have boosted monetary-tightening bets and now see the peak of the ECB’s rate cycle at about 3.75%.

Bank of France chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau sought to push back against such assumptions this week, saying interest rate hikes at all upcoming meetings are not guaranteed.