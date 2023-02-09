Food and energy prices push euro area inflation higher than in the US

Above-target inflation justifies 'increases in central bank policy rates', Central Bank says
Food and energy prices push euro area inflation higher than in the US

Headline inflation relates to everyday basket goods and services that consumers spend money on. 

Thu, 09 Feb, 2023 - 13:59
Cáit Caden

The Central Bank says inflation is higher in EU than in US because of continent’s dependence on Russian gas.

Headline inflation is higher in the euro area than in the US due to ongoing and substantial food, energy and commodity price shocks as a result of the war in Ukraine, new analysis from the Central Bank showed.

Headline inflation relates to everyday basket goods and services that consumers spend money on. 

Inflation in the euro area eased to 8.5% in January and in the US it fell to 6.5% in December.

Updated inflation figures for the US are expected next week.

The US is less exposed to the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which is nearing its one-year anniversary. However, the country has not escaped high costs as its services sector, made up mainly of housing, is contributing to high levels of trend inflation.

The euro area has a smaller services sector, which has led to lower trend inflation for the region by comparison to the US.

The difference in the trend rates between the two economies fell since the second half of 2021.

The latest trend estimates indicate a plateau has been reached due to the higher energy contribution to euro area inflation and the reversal of increasing energy prices around 2022 due to a warm winter.

“Although it is essential to be aware that the sectors contributing to inflation differ in the euro area and the US, the fact that the aggregate trend is far above target in both countries justifies the increases in central bank policy rates that we have seen over the last year,” said the Central Bank.

Read More

Figures show gap between interest rates for household deposits and mortgage loans

More in this section

Annual number of electric cars licensed in January jumped 40% Annual number of electric cars licensed in January jumped 40%
Record month for Cork and Dublin airports marking strong Covid recovery Record month for Cork and Dublin airports marking strong Covid recovery
Oil rigs - Cromarty Firth 'Big Oil' doubles profits in year shaped by Ukraine and inflation 
#Inflation#Food Inflation#Energy PricesOrganisation: Central Bank
<p>Cognizant’s head of UK and Ireland, Rohit Gupta, made the announcement during a visit to their Cork plant on Thursday where he stressed the company’s commitment to Ireland. Picture: Denis Scannell</p>

Global tech firm with facility in Cork to create 320 jobs in Ireland 

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.283 s