Food and energy prices push euro area inflation higher than in the US

The Central Bank says inflation is higher in EU than in US because of continent’s dependence on Russian gas.

Headline inflation is higher in the euro area than in the US due to ongoing and substantial food, energy and commodity price shocks as a result of the war in Ukraine, new analysis from the Central Bank showed.

Headline inflation relates to everyday basket goods and services that consumers spend money on.

Inflation in the euro area eased to 8.5% in January and in the US it fell to 6.5% in December.

Updated inflation figures for the US are expected next week.

The US is less exposed to the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which is nearing its one-year anniversary. However, the country has not escaped high costs as its services sector, made up mainly of housing, is contributing to high levels of trend inflation.

The euro area has a smaller services sector, which has led to lower trend inflation for the region by comparison to the US.

The difference in the trend rates between the two economies fell since the second half of 2021.

The latest trend estimates indicate a plateau has been reached due to the higher energy contribution to euro area inflation and the reversal of increasing energy prices around 2022 due to a warm winter.

“Although it is essential to be aware that the sectors contributing to inflation differ in the euro area and the US, the fact that the aggregate trend is far above target in both countries justifies the increases in central bank policy rates that we have seen over the last year,” said the Central Bank.