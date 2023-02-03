Global food prices fall even as grocery inflation rages

The UN’s index, which tracks five major staples, declined last month due to lower vegetable oil, dairy and sugar prices, its Food and Agriculture Organisation said
Global food prices fall even as grocery inflation rages

In Britain and Ireland, the annual grocery price has been running at 16.7% and 15.4%, respectively. File picture

Fri, 03 Feb, 2023 - 18:03
Agnieszka De Sousa

Global food costs capped their longest run of monthly declines in at least three decades, bucking soaring supermarket prices that are squeezing households.

A United Nations’ index of food-commodity costs fell 0.8% in January, a 10th straight drop and the longest run in data going back to 1990. 

Prices have slipped 18% from a record in March, when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine disrupted crop flows from the major supplier.

Still, the UN gauge remains historically high and it takes a while for changes to filter though to what people pay at the grocery store. 

Supermarket prices have soared around the world on the back of high energy, transport and labor costs, adding to the cost-of-living crisis and worsening global hunger. In Britain and Ireland, the annual grocery price has been running at 16.7% and 15.4%, respectively.     

Food giants have warned that retail prices will rise further, particularly as last year’s cost inflation and wage rises feed through. 

The UN’s index, which tracks five major staples, declined last month due to lower vegetable oil, dairy and sugar prices, its Food and Agriculture Organisation said. It's at the lowest since September 2021. 

Read More

Irish households spend 8% of budget on food, below EU average, says Eurostat

Bloomberg and Irish Examiner

More in this section

Bank Of Ireland To Close Over 100 Branches Across Ireland AIB raise interest rates following ECB hikes
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde Rate Announcement ECB raises interest rates by 0.5% in ongoing battle against inflation
File Photo PEOPLE ARE BEING warned to be alert against a phishing scam involving fraudulent emails and texts Revenue gets more than 120,000 claims for rent tax credit in January
<p>Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank (ECB), at a news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2022.</p>

ECB plan for next big hike makes Lagarde the last hawk standing

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.237 s