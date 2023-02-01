ECB expected to hike rates by half point despite sharp fall in headline inflation

A half-point interest rate rise on Thursday will add €70 a month to the cost of a tracker mortgage loan of €300,000
ECB expected to hike rates by half point despite sharp fall in headline inflation

ECB president Christine Lagarde warned in December that there’s “good reason to believe” inflation numbers in the first two months of 2023 could be higher.

Wed, 01 Feb, 2023 - 16:37
Eamon Quinn

A bigger-than-expected fall in the headline inflation rate across the eurozone will do little to dissuade the European Central Bank from hiking interest rates tomorrow, economists have said. 

Markets are expecting the ECB to press ahead with a half-point increase at its first meeting this year, on Thursday, despite eurozone-wide inflation falling in January to 8.5% from 9.2% in December. 

The rise in official interest rates will automatically affect up to 275,000 Irish households who hold tracker mortgages because their rates are automatically linked to ECB rates. Other mortgage holders likely face sharp payment increases when their fixed rate loans expire.                            

Instead, the ECB will focus on so-called core inflation in its determination to fight inflation that is running at 40-year-high levels. Jack Allen-Reynolds, senior Europe economist at Capital Economics, said that for technical reasons the latest fall in eurozone inflation rate "should be taken with a big pinch of salt".

"In any case, the key point is that core inflation was unchanged at a record 5.2% so the ECB will remain very hawkish," Mr Allen-Reynolds said in a commentary. "The core inflation rate is sending a clear signal: Underlying price pressures remain strong," he said.

“This first release for the year is rife with uncertainty and we don’t expect the ECB will read too much into it," said Maeva Cousin, senior eurozone economist at Bloomberg Economics. 

"But, combined with stronger-than-expected growth in the fourth quarter, it should offer some confirmation that the big picture of persistent underlying price pressures remains valid going into Thursday’s meeting,” the economist said. 

Euro-zone inflation eases as ECB debate over rates heats up

More hawkish ECB officials fret about rising wages and have focused on sticky core inflation.  ECB president Christine Lagarde warned in December that there’s “good reason to believe” inflation numbers in the first two months of 2023 could be higher. 

Michael Dowling, a leading mortgage broker, said that a hike of half a point on Thursday would add an additional €70 a month to the cost of a tracker mortgage loan of €300,000. Tracker mortgage holders will then be paying €420 more a month since the ECB started hiking rates last summer. 

After a delay, Irish banks have also started raising their fixed rates for new customers. He expects that fixed rates will rise further in the coming months.

— Additional reporting Bloomberg    

UK house prices in longest slump since 2008, lender warns

UK house prices in longest slump since 2008, lender warns

