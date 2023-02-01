Irish factories report boost as inflation pressures ease

Irish manufacturing got an unexpected boost in January with conditions improving and factories reporting that strong inflation pressures were easing, according to the latest monthly survey.

Overall conditions for Irish factories picked up despite manufacturing activity in other countries continuing to contract, the AIB Purchasing Managers' Index suggests.

The index posted a reading of 50.1, which was the strongest for three months, and up from 48.7 in December. Any reading of 50 marks the level between contraction and expansion for manufacturing.

"Encouragingly, the Irish data showed the smallest fall in new orders since they first began to decline in June last year, though demand remains muted," said AIB chief economist Oliver Mangan.

"Employment expanded at a solid pace, while there was a shortening of suppliers deliver times, the first seen since October 2019 in a clear sign that pressures on supply chains have eased considerably," Mr Mangan said in a commentary.

The Irish survey is closely watched because of the large number of large multinationals based here that are involved in making pharmaceutical, computer, and medical equipment for export to global markets. The latest survey suggests that Irish manufacturing is weathering the global cost-of-living crisis.

"Meanwhile, there was also a further marked easing in inflationary pressures. The rate of increase in input costs and output prices, while still quite high, fell to 24 and 22 month lows, respectively. Not too surprisingly then, there was a good improvement in sentiment in regard to the outlook for the year ahead, with confidence rising to its highest level since last February," the survey found.

The eurozone economy has so far avoided recession. More recent figures like a crucial confidence indicator or the latest purchasing managers' data suggest growth may have hit bottom already and a slow recovery is underway.

Meanwhile, Davy said it has upgraded its outlook for the Irish economy despite the hikes in interest rates and continuing inflation pressures.

However, the broker projects fewer new homes will be built this year than in 2022.

It forecasts GDP will expand by almost 7% this year, thanks to stronger-than-expected exports by the multinationals, lower domestic inflation as energy cost pressures ease, and because the eurozone and the world economy may avoid falling into recession.

Davy forecasts that Irish consumer price inflation will fall to an average of 4.7% for the year.

However, new home completions will falter, the broker forecasts, as "we expect housing completions will fall back from 30,000 in 2022, to 27,500 in 2023, due to the recent decline in starts".

It sees house prices rising by 4% this year and by 5% in 2023.

Davy also sees widening budget surpluses this year and in 2024, "but conditional on the assumption the Government does not adopt a looser fiscal position ahead of next general election due in 2025". Corporation tax from multinationals helped Ireland post a small budget surplus last year, the broker said.