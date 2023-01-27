Regulator: Online platforms must treat businesses fairly

A significant number of businesses appear to be getting a raw deal selling to customers through the big online sites such as eBay, Amazon, Google Play and Apple, the competition regulator has said.
The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, or CCPC, surveyed businesses after the implementation of the EU directive, known as the P2B Regulation, which aims to help firms using online platforms.
However, it found many businesses reported significant problems when dealing with the platforms.
"The most common issues were a difficulty lodging a complaint with the platform, and difficulty resolving a complaint through the platform’s complaint-handling system," the CCPC said.
"Unnotified changes to terms and conditions, lack of information regarding differentiated treatment, and difficulties accessing data were the next most common concerns," it said.
The CCPC said the EU regulation aims to cover online platforms, including eBay and Amazon; the Google and Apple app stores; media sites such as Facebook and Instagram; as well as accommodation and food delivery sites.
"While online platforms are encouraged to take a proactive approach to compliance, the CCPC will continue to monitor the correct application of the P2B Regulation and will take enforcement action as necessary," the regulator said.
"Online platforms play a critical role for many businesses who sell goods and services to consumers, and these platforms must ensure that the businesses who use them are treated fairly," it said.