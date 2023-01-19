'A depressing day': Customers react to Argos closure

There was shock on the streets of Cork on Thursday as consumers learned of Argos’ plans to close all its Irish stores by the summer.

Argos store managers across the country gathered staff this morning to inform them they will be out of a job by the end of June, with some losing out sooner.

At its store in Blackpool Retail Park in Cork, staff members were tight-lipped about the news. Some appeared upbeat despite their plight, while others were visibly upset. One employee told the Irish Examiner he “couldn’t fault the company” and it has “done everything right” in its treatment of staff.

More than 500 employees from its 34 stores across Ireland, including two in Cork, will be affected by the decision by Sainsburys, Argos’ parent company. In 2019, Argos closed its store on Grand Parade, Cork city, after more than 20 years on the high street.

As soon as Cork local Jennifer Murphy heard the news on Thursday, she headed over to buy a gift for old times’ sake.

“I will be sad to see it close,” she said. “It’s pretty depressing when you see stores closing or vacant buildings. There’s nothing attractive about shopping then, even window shopping is kind of grim. And when you compare it to Dublin, which is so vibrant, Cork is just gloomy.”

Mandate union official Michael Meegan said although there has been a feeling of “bad news on the horizon”, when staff were told on Thursday it came as a “complete shock”.

Anthony O'Byrne: "Who’s going to fill their shoes?” Picture: Larry Cummins

Argos employees have been “very loyal to the company” with many giving service for an average of 11 to 15 years, he said. “Management have been very positive with their staff” during this “worrying and stressful time”, he said.

Argos shopper Anthony O’Byrne questioned what will replace the store. “Lifestyle sports is going as well [in Blackpool]. That’s two big companies gone, and who’s going to fill their shoes?”

Once a staple in many an Irish household, Argos scrapped its physical catalogue in 2020 in favour of online browsing.

Louise Keenan said Argos faced competition from larger online rivals like Amazon. “I personally prefer to go into the shop, but I think their biggest mistake was getting rid of the catalogue and going online.”

Djamila Marouf: “It’s sad that there is no Irish store [to fill the gap].” Picture: Larry Cummins

Djamila Marouf looked around Blackpool retail park at the competition Argos faces today and suggested it just can’t compete anymore.

“There is a lot going on in the [market] and I think the pandemic put off people from going [to Argos],” she said. “It’s sad that there is no Irish store [to fill the gap].”

Phyllis Healy who lives just around the corner said: “I think it will be missed, and it’s sad to see jobs going too. That’s very hard on them.”