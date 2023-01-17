Job creation grows among firms supported by Local Enterprise Offices 

Job creation among Local Enterprise Office (LEO) clients grew by more than 7,800 new roles last year, despite economic uncertainty spurred by inflation and high costs.

Latest figures showed 2022 was the third-highest job-creation year among LEOs since their inception in 2014, and meant a net employment gain of 3,447 people among client companies.

CEO of Enterprise Ireland Leo Clancy said these numbers “demonstrate the close relationship that exists between the LEOs and the companies they support and how they are able to navigate a challenging business environment, such as we witnessed in 2022”.

Leo Clancy, CEO of Enterprise Ireland. Picture: Maxwells

Last year marked the ninth consecutive year of job growth for LEO companies, with 84% of these jobs created outside of Dublin, putting less pressure on the fragile housing market in the capital.

In total, LEOs support 37,863 jobs across Ireland with approximately 7,221 small Irish businesses and entrepreneurs nationwide.

“While the figures point to supporting over 7,000 companies, that is just our financial interventions,” said Padraic McElwee, chairman of the network of LEOs.

In many cases our training, mentoring, and supports such as Lean, Green and Digital can create just as significant impact on a business and we work with thousands of those companies across the country."

Funded by State body Enterprise Ireland, there are now over 30 LEOs around the country, used by early-stage entrepreneurs and small businesses for financial, mentoring, training, and sector-specific supports.

“On the back of some of the most difficult years for small businesses, we are still seeing growth across the country,” said Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney.

“During the pandemic we saw how essential the LEOs were to small businesses, and they will be essential as we navigate the ongoing cost-of-living and energy crises.”