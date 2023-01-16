European gas slumps to 16-month low on strong supply outlook

Natural gas prices in Europe dropped to the lowest level since September 2021 as the supply outlook got a boost with full stockpiles in China forcing buyers to send LNG cargoes to the continent.
Benchmark futures fell as much as 15% on Monday, taking the decline so far this year to 27%. Chinese importers are trying to divert February and March shipments to Europe amid weak prices at home and high inventories. That’s easing concerns that the reopening of China’s economy will boost demand and pull cargoes away from the West.
Gas markets have turned calmer after a tumultuous period last year when energy prices surged to records and hammered economies everywhere. Some optimism has emerged in Europe that the worst could be over as inflation starts to ease and fears of a recession recede.
A prolonged spell of mild weather has been a major contributor. While a cold snap is expected this week, it’s likely to be brief and won’t be strong enough to dent gas inventories that have barely been touched over the last month as demand remains in check and LNG imports are strong.
“There currently appears to be no end to the losses on the European gas market,” Energi Danmark said. “The panic-like situation from last year has been replaced by confidence that Europe will get through this winter without any supply issues.”
- Bloomberg