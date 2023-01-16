Female stars dominate Ireland's sponsorship market

Female sports stars continue to dominate Ireland's sponsorship market holding the top three most marketable personality positions according to analysis by Onside.

Ireland football team captain Katie McCabe holds the top spot alongside boxer Katie Taylor followed by fellow Olympian Kellie Harrington. Comedian Joanne McNally was fourth on the list. In its annual survey, Onside said 68% of industry professionals mentioned a female star as their most marketable personality.

Katie Taylor remains one of Ireland's leading sporting figures following her successful defence of her world title.

The firm forecasts that spending by Irish companies on sponsorship will surpass €200m this year for the first time since 2008. The sponsorship industry grew by 9% to reach €196m in 2022.

The success of the women’s national football team qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup also saw coach Vera Pauw and players Amber Barrett and Niamh Fahey make the most marketable list. Of those surveyed, 43% of businesses said they see sponsorship opportunities around Ireland's presence at the finals in Australia and New Zealand next year.

The Rugby World Cup taking place in France later this year means rugby remains Ireland's top sport that companies want to invest in.

According to the industry professionals, Sky Ireland’s partnership with the FAI’s Women’s Team was most worthy of recognition, as Lidl and AIG’s ties with gaelic games stood alongside Vodafone and Bank of Ireland’s rugby partnerships as perceived best-in-class of 2022. KPMG’s new partnership with the Women’s Irish Open golf was also a notable new entry to this year’s list.

CEO of Onside, John Trainor, said their survey estimates there will be further growth of 8% in the sponsorship industry this year to €212m, surpassing the €200m threshold first reached in 2018.

Gold Medallist Kellie Harrington is third on the list as the most marketable personality in Ireland. Picture: Tommy Dickson, INPHO

"Despite strong concerns amongst three in 10 sponsorship industry practitioners that feel that the cost-of-living crisis will have a significant negative impact on the sports industry in Ireland, we know brands that maintain their investment in sponsorship during tough times reap the rewards in the long run," he said.

"There will still be significant competition for available sponsorship assets in 2023, with demand for premium properties continuing to outstrip supply, although this has softened slightly compared to last year. Six in 10 sponsors will be looking for new properties in 2023, a drop of 7% on last year and 47% are looking to drop out of existing partnerships, up 12% year-on-year.”

Comedian Joanne McNally is fourth on the list of most marketable personalities.

The survey also found that the strongest sponsorship growth opportunities this year are expected to be in the areas of sustainability/environment, cause, community, and diversity & inclusion. Banking and airline brands are tipped by the survey respondents as sectors to watch for growth.

Sport also dominates the survey list of the most effective rights holder partners in the eyes of sponsors, with the IRFU leading the line alongside the GAA, the FAI and Aviva Stadium.