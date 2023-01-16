Oxfam calls for wealth tax as the number of Ireland's super-rich doubles in a decade

“This rising wealth at the top and rising poverty for the rest are two sides of the same coin, proof that our economic system is functioning exactly how the rich and powerful designed it to,” Oxfam Ireland’s CEO, Jim Clarken said.
“A wealth tax on elite Irish wealth at graduated rates of 2%, 3% and 5% above a high threshold of €4.7m would raise €8.2bn annually, with the potential to transform Irish public services in health, housing and education while also delivering on our international and climate commitments,” he said.
Telecoms magnate Denis O’Brien is fourth, followed by British hedge-fund manager John Armitage who took Irish citizenship in 1999. Campbell’s Soup heir John Dorrance III is sixth followed by financier Dermot Desmond who Forbes says has an individual wealth of €1.9bn. Eugene Murtagh who founded building materials giant Kingspan is eighth on the list.
"Entire countries are facing bankruptcy, with the poorest countries now spending four times more repaying debts to rich creditors than on healthcare," Mr Clarken said.