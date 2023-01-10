Living standards fall as inflation bites into household income       

The CSO said households saved 19% of their income in the third quarter last year
Living standards fall as inflation bites into household income       

The Central Statistics Office said total earnings rose in the quarter, reflecting an increase in employment, but 'inflation outpaced this growth, leaving real income lower'. Picture: Larry Cummins

Tue, 10 Jan, 2023 - 19:27

Living standards fell again in the third quarter last year as inflation ate into household income, official figures confirm. 

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) said total earnings across the economy rose in the quarter, reflecting an increase in employment, but that "inflation outpaced this growth, leaving real income lower". 

"With higher inflation in recent quarters, real disposable income has been declining. This has been a slow reduction in living standards, as wages continued to rise but did not keep pace with prices," CSO statistician Peter Culhane said in a commentary.

Household spending continued to grow in part due to inflation but also due to households consuming more goods and services."  

Consumer price inflation which was running at one stage at over 9% in the third quarter has since eased. The figures also showed a small decline in the household saving rate, which had been running at an elevated level during the pandemic crisis. 

The CSO said households saved 19% of their income in the third quarter, only slightly down from 20% in the previous quarter, but up sharply from the 10% of income households were saving before the Covid crisis. 

The figures also show that multinationals continued to transfer more intellectual property assets into Ireland. 

Read More

Niall Gibbons to step down as Tourism Ireland boss  

More in this section

Enterprise Ireland-backed firms add 11,000 extra jobs Enterprise Ireland-backed firms add 11,000 extra jobs
Cork Airport sees passenger numbers reach 86% of pre-Covid levels Cork Airport sees passenger numbers reach 86% of pre-Covid levels
Strong recovery as global air traffic at 75% of pre-pandemic levels Strong recovery as global air traffic at 75% of pre-pandemic levels
Living standards#Cost of living#InflationincomeOrganisation: CSO
<p>Sterling has recovered almost 20% in value since hitting a record low of $1.0327 against the dollar in late September.</p>

Sterling dips after data highlights 'horrible' economic backdrop

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.257 s